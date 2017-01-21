Assam Minister Warns Planters Against Discontinuing Rations

Assam Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Pallab Lochan Das has warned the tea garden managements against discontinuing the rations supply to the workers and asserted that the government will be forced to step in if the bilateral wage agreement signed between the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) is violated.

Das’s statement came a day after tea garden workers under the banner of ACMS staged state-wide demonstrations against the move by the garden managements to monetise the fringe benefits the workers had been getting.

“According to the bilateral agreement signed between the ACMS and CCPA, the managements are bound to provide the subsidised rations to the workers. They can’t discontinue it. In case they stop it and we receive any complaint, we will be forced to take action against the garden,” Das stated, adding that letters have been written to the management associations warning them against any such move.

Das also questioned why the tea workers targeted the state government when the lapses were on the part of the managements.

“It is the ACMS which should be blamed for the pathetic plight of the tea workers today. Who kept the workers poor? Who kept them illiterate? Why there is no school, college in the gardens?” the minister pointed, and described protests as politically motivated.