Sat, 21 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Minister Warns Planters Against Discontinuing Rations

Assam Minister Warns Planters Against Discontinuing Rations
January 21
11:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare Minister Pallab Lochan Das has warned the tea garden managements against discontinuing the rations supply to the workers and asserted that the government will be forced to step in if the bilateral wage agreement signed between the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) and Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) is violated.

Das’s statement came a day after tea garden workers under the banner of ACMS staged state-wide demonstrations against the move by the garden managements to monetise the fringe benefits the workers had been getting.

“According to the bilateral agreement signed between the ACMS and CCPA, the managements are bound to provide the subsidised rations to the workers. They can’t discontinue it. In case they stop it and we receive any complaint, we will be forced to take action against the garden,” Das stated, adding that letters have been written to the management associations warning them against any such move.

Das also questioned why the tea workers targeted the state government when the lapses were on the part of the managements.
“It is the ACMS which should be blamed for the pathetic plight of the tea workers today. Who kept the workers poor? Who kept them illiterate? Why there is no school, college in the gardens?” the minister pointed, and described protests as politically motivated.

Tags
Pallab Lochan Dastea garden
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.