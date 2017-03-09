Assam Police Arrests 7 More for Attacking AASU Office

Assam police on Wednesday midnight apprehended seven more persons involved in vandalizing AASU office at Silapathar on Monday.

Following this the total number of persons arrested for their involvement in the case has gone up to 18. Those arrested Wednesday have been identified as Akhil Debnath, Ajit Debnath, Shankar Das, Dilip Debnath, Sanjib Das, Joydeep Das and Kriti Purkayastha.

However, prime accused and leader of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti, Subodh Biswas is still absconding.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday morning took stock of the situation aftermath a number of Hindu Bengali refugees vandalized the AASU office at Silapathar in Dhemaji.

The team led by Deputy Speaker Dilip Pal also visited the AASU office. Subsequently, the MLA delegation got into a huddle with senior police and district administration officials about the actions taken to prevent a further outburst. The MLAs also appealed everyone to maintain peace in the district.

It may be mentioned; Hindu Bengali refugees under the banner of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti attacked the AASU office in Silapathar.