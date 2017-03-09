Thu, 09 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Police Arrests 7 More for Attacking AASU Office

Assam Police Arrests 7 More for Attacking AASU Office
March 09
11:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam police on Wednesday midnight apprehended seven more persons involved in vandalizing AASU office at Silapathar on Monday.

Following this the total number of persons arrested for their involvement in the case has gone up to 18. Those arrested Wednesday have been identified as Akhil Debnath, Ajit Debnath, Shankar Das, Dilip Debnath, Sanjib Das, Joydeep Das and Kriti Purkayastha.

However, prime accused and leader of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti, Subodh Biswas is still absconding.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday morning took stock of the situation aftermath a number of Hindu Bengali refugees vandalized the AASU office at Silapathar in Dhemaji.

The team led by Deputy Speaker Dilip Pal also visited the AASU office. Subsequently, the MLA delegation got into a huddle with senior police and district administration officials about the actions taken to prevent a further outburst. The MLAs also appealed everyone to maintain peace in the district.

It may be mentioned; Hindu Bengali refugees under the banner of Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti attacked the AASU office in Silapathar.

Tags
AASU OfficeAssam PoliceSilapathar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.