Assam Police Declares Subudh Biswas ‘Most Wanted’

Subudh Biswas, president of the Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NIBBUSS), has been declared as ‘most wanted’ by the Assam Police for inciting violence in Silapathar. Biswas has been absconding after committing the crime on Monday.

According to the police, in this connection, a case has been registered in the Silapathar police station under sections 147, 148, 149, 448, 325, 307, 427 and 153 (A) of the IPC.

Dhemaji police has alerted all police stations across Assam to trace him for interrogation. Police declared him as a wanted person and alerted the SP offices and Assam Police headquarters.

Hindu Bengali leader Subudh Biswas incited violence in Silapathar by delivering provocative speech at a rally. The mob led by Biswas attacked the AASU office and damaged several vehicles. They also pelted stones at security forces and clashed with them.

At least 12 persons have been arrested by Dhemaji police in this regard.