Wed, 08 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Police Declares Subudh Biswas ‘Most Wanted’

Assam Police Declares Subudh Biswas ‘Most Wanted’
March 08
16:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Subudh Biswas, president of the Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NIBBUSS), has been declared as ‘most wanted’ by the Assam Police for inciting violence in Silapathar. Biswas has been absconding after committing the crime on Monday.

According to the police, in this connection, a case has been registered in the Silapathar police station under sections 147, 148, 149, 448, 325, 307, 427 and 153 (A) of the IPC.

Dhemaji police has alerted all police stations across Assam to trace him for interrogation. Police declared him as a wanted person and alerted the SP offices and Assam Police headquarters.

Hindu Bengali leader Subudh Biswas incited violence in Silapathar by delivering provocative speech at a rally. The mob led by Biswas attacked the AASU office and damaged several vehicles. They also pelted stones at security forces and clashed with them.

At least 12 persons have been arrested by Dhemaji police in this regard.

Tags
Assam PoliceHindu BengaliSubudh Biswas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.