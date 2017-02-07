Assam Police Grills Anjanta Neog

After two Social welfare ministers of Tarun Gogoi regime–Akon Bora and Gautam Roy, another minister Ajanta Neog was grilled by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths of Assam Police in connection with the suspected Rs 2,250 crore scam in Social Welfare department.

As per the information, Assam police has interrogated Neog for two hours and she fully cooperated with the investigating agency. “Above 1,000 files relating to the case (no. 19/2016) has so far been seized. In March next, the Crime Branch is likely to submit part charge-sheet at the Special Judge’s Court in the case,” informed the source, adding, “The suppliers of items to the department concerned, if necessary, will be interrogated.”

The suspected scam in Social Welfare department disclosed during a review meeting called by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The scam had allegedly taken place during the days of the previous Congress government.

Is to be mention that, the coming days, 5-6 directors will be questioned in the case and if necessary, the three ministers will again be interrogated by the investigating agency.