Assam Police Questions Former Minister Akon Bora

Former Assam social welfare minister Akon Bora was quizzed by the Anti-corruption and vigilance department of the Assam Police on Friday.

The former minister was interrogated at his Sreenagar residence in Guwahati in connection with an Rs 200 crore scam involving the department. In addition another major scam had surfaced up in the department regarding the supply of infant food and appointment of Anganwadi workers.

Meanwhile former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday dared the state government to initiate probe against Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with various irregularities in the education and the health departments.

Admitting that major anomalies had occurred in both the departments during his tenure, Gogoi said, “A large scale corruption would be exposed if proper probe is initiated against Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Gogoi’s reaction came few hours after his former colleague and former social welfare minister was interrogated by the Anti-corruption and Vigilance wing of the Assam Police.