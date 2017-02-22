Wed, 22 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Postpones HS Exams for Observing Gunostav

Assam Postpones HS Exams for Observing Gunostav
February 22
15:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Controller of Examinations of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Wednesday announced that the Higher Secondary examination which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 22 for respective subjects will now be held on March 24.

The AHSEC authorities informed that the move came in view of ‘Gunotsav,’ an exercise to assess quality of education in government-run school.

In order to uplift the standard of primary education, a total of 4,800 officials including the Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers and other officials will visit the primary schools in the state under ‘Gunotsav’.

Meanwhile, AHSEC’s decision to post-pone the exam in view of Gunotsav has evoked stern reactions.

Tags
AHSECGunotsavHS Exams
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.