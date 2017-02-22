Assam Postpones HS Exams for Observing Gunostav

The Controller of Examinations of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Wednesday announced that the Higher Secondary examination which was earlier scheduled to be held on March 22 for respective subjects will now be held on March 24.

The AHSEC authorities informed that the move came in view of ‘Gunotsav,’ an exercise to assess quality of education in government-run school.

In order to uplift the standard of primary education, a total of 4,800 officials including the Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers and other officials will visit the primary schools in the state under ‘Gunotsav’.

Meanwhile, AHSEC’s decision to post-pone the exam in view of Gunotsav has evoked stern reactions.