Assam Postpones Inaugurating Bridge in ‘Inauspicious Month of Puh

In an unexpected superstitious move, Assam government on Friday announced to postpone inauguration of the second bridge over the Brahmaputra to avoid the “inauspicious month of Puh”.

“Many leading citizens and intellectuals have advised the government not to inaugurate the bridge in the month of Puh, as no positive work is commenced in this month as per the Assamese tradition. Hence, we have decided to inaugurate it in the next Assamese month of Magh,” State PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya told reporters.

Magh, which starts from January 15, is not considered “inauspicious” like ‘Puh’, he added. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to inaugurate the much-delayed second Saraighat road bridge on January 1.

Suklabaidya announced the decision after inspecting the bridge during the day. He said that Gadkari would be formally opening the second bridge over the Brahmaputra in Guwahati at least a fortnight later, though the bridge was fully ready for inauguration.

The new bride runs parallel to the first ever double-decker road-cum-rail bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat. This second bridge is expected to ease massive traffic congestion in the area and give relief to commuters.

