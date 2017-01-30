Assam Reciprocates KPLT’s Unilateral Ceasefire

Reciprocating the peace offer of militant outfit Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tiger (KPLT), the Assam government has decided to stop counter insurgency operations by the security forces against KPLT till April 20 this year.

A statement issued by the Assam government on Monday said that the decision was taken as a gesture of goodwill to the members of the outfit to enable them to join the mainstream. The Assam government’s decision came two months after the KPLT declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months on October 20 last year, which they communicated through a letter signed by the organisation’s General Secretary Vojaru Hanjang.

“The outfit also expressed its desire to come to the main stream in the interest of restoring peace and all round development in Karbi Anglong. The Assam government welcomes the above gesture of the organisation and sincerely hopes that all the group members along with the weapons retained by them, will come forward to the mainstream at the earliest,” the statement added.

The KPLT is a breakaway faction of the Karbi Longri National Liberation Front (KLNLF). Formed in 2011, its main objective is to carve out an Autonomous Karbi State out of Assam.

-IANS