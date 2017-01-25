Wed, 25 Jan 2017

Assam Secretariat Complex Renamed ‘Janata Bhawan’

Assam Secretariat Complex Renamed 'Janata Bhawan'
January 25
17:42 2017
The Assam Secretariat Complex has been renamed as ‘Janata Bhawan’ by the state government vide a notification on Wednesday.

The order will come into force with immediate effect, an official release said. The state government had decided to rename the Assam Secretariat as ‘Janata Bhawan’ at a meeting on December 29.

After the capital of Assam was shifted from Shillong to Dispur, following creation of Meghalaya (from Assam in 1972), the Assam State Secretariat was functioning for 32 years from renovated tea warehouses.

The Assam State Secretariat Complex was christened as ‘Janata Bhawan’ by then Congress chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha until a permanent multi-storey, modern Secretariat complex was constructed in the adjacent area.

The new seat of administrative power was inaugurated on November 22, 2004 by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha.

-PTI

