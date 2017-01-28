Assam Set to Observe Gunotsav

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Education minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit schools as part of ‘Gunotsav’, an exercise to be held twice a year to evaluate the overall academic performance of students from Class I to VIII, this was informed by state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“‘Gunotsav’ will be observed from March 20 with a four day program. Special training also would be given to students during this period as part of a mission to raise the standard of education in the state,” said Sarma.

During that time chief minister, the education minister and government officials will visit the schools and give them A, B and C grades on the basis of academic performance, infrastructure and cleanliness, among other parameters.

On the other hand, Sarma lamented over the fact that students across the state are yet to receive free text books. In this regard, he disclosed that free text books would be distributed among students by February 10.

The education ministry has blacklisted Hindustan Paper Corporation (HPC) for its failure to supply paper on time to print textbooks. As a result, only 50 per cent of textbooks could be distributed so far. Earlier, free textbooks were distributed to students up to class VIII. But this time free textbooks would be given to classes IX and X students as well.