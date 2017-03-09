Assam to Ban NIBBUSS

Post Silapathar incident, Assam government has decided to ban Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NIBBUSS) in the state.

Deputy Speaker of Assam assembly Dilip Paul, who led a team of delegates to Silapathar, on Thursday, said, “State government has decided to ban the organization in the state and the state government will also talk with the Centre regarding the issue”

The assembly delegation team met with the top police and district administration officials and students organization leaders in Dhemaji on Wednesday night and urged the people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators on Thursday raised the issue in the state assembly and demanded that the organization be banned.

The opposition legislators also slammed the BJP-led state government for failing to arrest NIBBUSS president Subodh Biswas, who has reportedly fled from the state after Assam police declared him as a wanted person.

On the other hand Assam Police has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Subudh Biswas, prime accused. “We have declared a reward of Rs.1 lakh to anyone who will provide information to Assam Police about Subodh Biswas,” informed Assam Police DGP Mukesh Sahay.