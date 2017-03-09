Thu, 09 Mar 2017

Northeast Today

Assam to Ban NIBBUSS

Assam to Ban NIBBUSS
March 09
16:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Post Silapathar incident, Assam government has decided to ban Nikhil Bharat Bangali Udbastu Samanvay Samiti (NIBBUSS) in the state.

Deputy Speaker of Assam assembly Dilip Paul, who led a team of delegates to Silapathar, on Thursday, said, “State government has decided to ban the organization in the state and the state government will also talk with the Centre regarding the issue”

The assembly delegation team met with the top police and district administration officials and students organization leaders in Dhemaji on Wednesday night and urged the people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators on Thursday raised the issue in the state assembly and demanded that the organization be banned.

The opposition legislators also slammed the BJP-led state government for failing to arrest NIBBUSS president Subodh Biswas, who has reportedly fled from the state after Assam police declared him as a wanted person.

On the other hand Assam Police has announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Subudh Biswas, prime accused. “We have declared a reward of Rs.1 lakh to anyone who will provide information to Assam Police about Subodh Biswas,” informed Assam Police DGP Mukesh Sahay.

Tags
NIBBUSSSubudh Biswas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.