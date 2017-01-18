Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Assam to Carry out Metro Rail Construction in 4 Phases

Assam to Carry out Metro Rail Construction in 4 Phases
January 18
16:04 2017
Sarbananda Sonowal led Assam cabinet after its meeting on Wednesday disclosed that construction for the metro rail project would be carried out in four phases at an expenditure of Rs 18000 crore.

Transport minister Chandramohan Patowary during the meeting lambasted the Congress for laying the foundation of metro rail project with getting approval for the project from the Centre.

Adding to this, a 5 day long program titled Lower Brahmaputra Festival would be held on both the banks of the Brahmaputra across the state. The cabinet also gave its nod to host Himalayan Games in the state from April 5 to April 10.

