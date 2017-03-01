Thu, 02 Mar 2017

Assam to Connect Each Panchayat with Internet

Assam to Connect Each Panchayat with Internet
March 01
21:38 2017
Assam government on Wednesday said it is planning to connect each panchayat of the state with Internet facility by the end of next financial year.

“We want to take Internet connectivity to each panchayat by next fiscal. Then we will expand it to each revenue village and then to every household,” Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said in the Assembly.

“Pilot projects are already going on in Khetri and Majuli village panchayats. In the coming months, it will be expanded to new areas,” Mahanta said. He said that ‘Knowledge Club’ will be opened in every such panchayats and it would house all digital facilities.

Telecom facilities in remote locations will also be upgraded, the House was informed. “To increase computer literacy, the government has taken a cabinet decision yesterday that all schools will have computer education and Sanskrit as permanent subjects.

Accordingly, teachers will also be appointed,” Mahanta said.

-PTI

