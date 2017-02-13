Assam to Consider Inclusion of Tribal Areas Under Sixth Schedule

The Assam government on Monday said it will consider the inclusion of various tribal dominated areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

“We will discuss the issue with all stakeholders. We will consider it positively,” State Parliamentary Affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the Assam Assembly. Patowary was responding to a query by BJP MLA Dipak Kumar Rabha regarding inclusion of areas under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule.

“However, we cannot directly declare a tribal area under the Sixth Schedule. We have to hold consultation with various groups and the public at large. We will also have to convince the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and others for it,” Patowary said.

The minister said under the presidency of former minister Bhumidhar Barman, a six member cabinet sub-committee had approved inclusion of Rabha areas under the Sixth Schedule.

-PTI