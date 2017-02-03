Fri, 03 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Assam to Construct 12000 kms Roads Under PMGSY

Assam to Construct 12000 kms Roads Under PMGSY
February 03
14:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam PWD minister Parimal Suklbaidya on Friday disclosed that the state government has chalked out the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of 12000 km of roads in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“State government will dispatch it to the Centre soon,” he informed. PWD minister Suklabaidya however alleged that low quality PMGSY roads were constructed during the previous Congress regime.

Replying to query on the 4th day of the Assam Assembly’s Budget session, the minister stated that 71 Inspection Bungalows were in a worn out condition out of a total of 215.

Adding to this PWD minister Suklabaidya disclosed that funds were not utilized by the previous government to maintain the inspection Bungalows.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.