Assam to Construct 12000 kms Roads Under PMGSY

Assam PWD minister Parimal Suklbaidya on Friday disclosed that the state government has chalked out the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of 12000 km of roads in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“State government will dispatch it to the Centre soon,” he informed. PWD minister Suklabaidya however alleged that low quality PMGSY roads were constructed during the previous Congress regime.

Replying to query on the 4th day of the Assam Assembly’s Budget session, the minister stated that 71 Inspection Bungalows were in a worn out condition out of a total of 215.

Adding to this PWD minister Suklabaidya disclosed that funds were not utilized by the previous government to maintain the inspection Bungalows.