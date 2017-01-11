Assam to Get NSD Like School of Drama

The Assam government has decided to establish a State school of drama on the lines of National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

“The government will establish a State school of drama on the lines of National School of Drama to provide proper training to young artistes where they can hone their dramatic skills,” Mr Sonowal said. The NSD is an autonomous theatre training institute under the Ministry of Culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 55th session of Assam Natya Sanmilan in Tinsukia, Mr Sonowal said, “Theatre is an important art form that reflects the strengths and weaknesses of society and the young generation must be inspired to take up this art and make meaningful contribution to the society through it.”

Artistes serve as the voice of people and society and the government was committed to protect their interests, he said. He pointed out that Assam’s Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva had used the medium of drama to propagate his message of unity and harmony in society and theatre activists of today must take inspiration from his ideals.

He handed over a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to Assam Natya Sanmilan and announced that a land would be allotted to it for setting up its permanent office in Guwahati.

-PTI