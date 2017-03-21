Assam to Help Farmers in Developing Beekeeping

Assam government would extend all possible support to the farmers for expanding beekeeping, this was assured Additional CS, Agriculture KK Mittal while inaugurating a state level seminar on ‘Awareness, motivation and technology Transfer in Beekeeping.

In his address, Mittal said, “The state government would extend all possible support to the farmers concerned for expansion of beekeeping.”

He appealed to the farmers of Assam to come forward and take up beekeeping for doubling their income. Mowsam Hazarika, Assistant Director of Agriculture Hazarika informed that there are around 25,000 bee species in the world. “Bees provide important natural products and services. They pollinate flowers and therefore play an important part in food production. Most plants are totally dependent on certain types of bees for reproduction. It is also for this reason that commercial pollination has begun to take shape in the larger agricultural industry.”

He added that of all the bee species, the honeybee is the most economically valuable as it is able to focus on particular plants at a time.

“It does not pollinate randomly because it targets particular plant species in every outing. A single honeybee can pollinate thousands of flowers daily. The bee as a pollinator, supports a number of ecosystem services including food chain development without which a lot of plants would die off,” Hazarika shared.

About 250 participants from different districts of Assam attended the event.