Assam to Hold Brindabani Bastra Exhibition

Assam government has undertaken necessary steps for exhibition of the Brindabani Bastra, a rare piece of textile reflecting some important aspects of the Vaishnavite traditions in the state.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a meeting held on Thursday directed the cultural affairs department to take all-out measures to hold the exhibition of the Brindabani Bastra, housed in different museums in the world in October 2017.

This unique piece of textile that stands as a catalyst to the Vaishnavite traditions in the state will remain on display for three months from October to December next year. In this regard, the government will set up a special state-of-the-art exhibition hall at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra fulfilling all requirements needed for proper conservation of the Bastra.

The Brindabani Bastra is presently in possession of the British Museum and Victoria Albert Museum in London, Guimet Museum in Paris, New Ark Museum in New Jersey, Museum of Venice and Calico Museum of Textile in Ahmedabad. The cloth housed in the British Museum is the largest in size. The Guimet Museum has two Bastras in its possession. They are made of pure silk with double layered weaving. All these pieces reflect the textile skill of different ages.

Stating that the Bastra is a piece of cloth with a divine touch which highlights the skill of Assamese weavers and showcases Sankardeva’s hardwork and artistic temperament, Sonowal asked the cultural affairs department to coordinate with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi for bringing it to Assam for display and also to make necessary provision of fund in the ensuing state budget for the same.

Earlier, newly appointed Assam BJP chief and Sarbhog MLA Ranjeet Dass informed the meeting about the verbal confirmation received from the museums in London and Paris during his recent visits to these nations for lending the Brindabani Bastra for exhibition in the state.

Sonowal lauded the role played by Dass and asked the Department to proactively act on holding the exhibition, “The Bastra has spiritual significance for the people of Assam and its display will fulfil a long pending demand of the people of the state.”