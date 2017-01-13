Fri, 13 Jan 2017

Assam to Provide Loan for Setting up Organic Industries: CM

January 13
11:20 2017
Assam government will provide loan to young entrepreneurs for setting up of organic industries in the State, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

He was inaugurating the Ayurveda Panchakarma Training Institute set up by Santhigiri Ayurveda and Siddha Hospital in the city. Stating that the state has huge natural resources for promoting the growth of organic industry, the Chief Minister stressed on its balanced use for maintaining ecology.

The Chief Minister further stated that Ayurvedic medicine has regained its popularity in recent times and at present there is a need of 90,000 trained Ayurvedic practitioners in the country. Sonowal lauded the role played by Santhigiri Ashram and Numaligarh Refinery for this venture and said that the Training Institute will give the much needed impetus to produce more Ayurvedic experts.

Underlining the need for skilled manpower in every sector for overall growth of the State, the Chief Minister stated that the Training Institute will immensely help the youth of the weaker section of society. Sonowal also informed about the government initiatives taken up for empowering the youth adding that already a Skill Development Department is being created solely to serve the purpose of honing the skills of the youth to face the modern day industrial requirements.

