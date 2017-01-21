Assault on Manipur Youth: Gurugram Police Nabs One Accused

Gurugram Police arrested one called Niranjan in connection with the severe assault of a youth from Manipur in a Gurugram based BPO. Niranjan is a colleague of Romen in the BPO company.

On January 13 Romen Arambam was brutally beaten allegedly by Niranjan and six others of whom one is the owner of the company. He was beaten in the pretext of data theft. According to DCP (West) Sumit Kumar the hunt is on to arrest the remaining six.

Romen alleged that his boss stripped him naked and then punched him with a baseball bat. Later other staff and bouncers of the office also started beating him. He also claimed that they poured cold water in his private parts and captured the incident in mobile phone. Romen is from Manipur and has come to the capital 6 years ago.

Meanwhile, Romen is undergoing treatment in a Gurugram based civil hospital and he is guarded by two armed policemen.