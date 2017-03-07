‘Assets of Manipur’s Re-Contesting MLAs Surge 65% in 5 Years’

The average asset of 54 re-contesting MLAs in Manipur has increased by Rs 62.39 lakh in last five years, says a latest report.

The average asset of these re-contesting MLAs from various political parties in 2012 was Rs 95.95 lakh (Rs 95,78,075), while this year, it is Rs 1.58 crore (Rs 1,58,35,320), Delhi-based think-tank Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report on Monday.

“The average asset of these 54 re-contesting MLAs, between the Manipur elections of 2012 and 2017 has increased by Rs 62.39 lakh (Rs 62,39,559),” it said. INC’s Moirangthem Okendro witnessed the highest growth in assets from 2012 to 2017, an increase by Rs 3.85 crore followed by Kshetrimayum Biren Singh also from INC Rs 3.7 crore and Rajkumar Imo Singh Rs 2.14 crore.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh saw an increase in asset by 89 per cent to over Rs 1 crore this year, the report added. INC’s 40 MLAs average asset increased by over Rs 70 lakh, while BJP’s seven MLAs by over Rs 55 lakh, it said. Manipur Election Watch and ADR have analysed the affidavits of 54 MLAs re-contesting in the 2017 assembly elections.

-PTI