Assimilate Northeast with Mainland Culture: Nagaland Governor

People across India should assimilate their brothers and sisters from Northeast with the mainland culture to achieve national integration in true sense this was stated by Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya.

The Northeast region borders with countries like China, Bangladesh and Myanmar but receive scant attention from mainland India, “These strategic areas need our concerted efforts to instill a sense of belonging among the people in north-eastern states,” Acharya told reporters.

Terming the eight NE states as NAMASATE (Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura), he informed 98 per cent of their borders are international and there is a need to reach out to people in these states.

“As many Indians as possible should visit these states and know their rich cultural heritage first hand,” he suggested, adding, “Universities across India should operate as institutions to build emotional and cultural bridges with these states by making arrangements to teach Northeastern dialects, which are more than 200.”

He further informed Mumbai University started such a language teaching course last year and seven more universities have now joined in.

Acharya, who was appointed Governor of Nagaland soon after the Narendra Modi-led government took over in 2014, has sent groups of medical professionals from Mumbai and Pune to stay for sometime in several villages in the north-east every year to offer free health diagnosis and guidance.

Acharya lauded the Upnagar Shikshan Mandal, an educational institution based in suburban Juhu, for its efforts to build a bond with the Northeast.