Sat, 21 Jan 2017

Northeast Today

Assimilate Northeast with Mainland Culture: Nagaland Governor

Assimilate Northeast with Mainland Culture: Nagaland Governor
January 21
12:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

People across India should assimilate their brothers and sisters from Northeast with the mainland culture to achieve national integration in true sense this was stated by Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya.
The Northeast region borders with countries like China, Bangladesh and Myanmar but receive scant attention from mainland India, “These strategic areas need our concerted efforts to instill a sense of belonging among the people in north-eastern states,” Acharya told reporters.
Terming the eight NE states as NAMASATE (Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura), he informed 98 per cent of their borders are international and there is a need to reach out to people in these states.

“As many Indians as possible should visit these states and know their rich cultural heritage first hand,” he suggested, adding, “Universities across India should operate as institutions to build emotional and cultural bridges with these states by making arrangements to teach Northeastern dialects, which are more than 200.”

He further informed Mumbai University started such a language teaching course last year and seven more universities have now joined in.

Acharya, who was appointed Governor of Nagaland soon after the Narendra Modi-led government took over in 2014, has sent groups of medical professionals from Mumbai and Pune to stay for sometime in several villages in the north-east every year to offer free health diagnosis and guidance.

Acharya lauded the Upnagar Shikshan Mandal, an educational institution based in suburban Juhu, for its efforts to build a bond with the Northeast.

Tags
NAMASTEPB Acharya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.