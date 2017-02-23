Athenpot Thinba: a Royal Legacy in Manipur Poll Campaign

In Manipur, where the over three-month-long economic blockade has hit life, among the most popular form of campaigning for the March assembly polls is the unique ‘Athenpot Thinba’ or flag hoisting ceremony.

In a throwback to traditional Manipuri practice, at the ‘Athenpot Thinba’ gifts specially different kinds of rice, sweets, honey, fruits, vegetables and flowers in bamboo buckets and steel plates are offered near a bamboo shaft which has a party flag attached to it.

A ‘tulsi’ or basil plant is also kept under the flag, which is hoisted by the party leaders. Once this is done, prayers are held which is then followed by speeches by the candidate and other political leaders. The people of the locality gather at the flag hoisting ceremonies, give their offerings and listen to the speeches.

The ceremony is not bound by religion as people from all communities – Hindus, Muslims and Christians are seen giving gifts and wishing luck to their candidates and the offerings they carry include flags of the party they support. According to political parties the tradition has its roots to a time when Manipur was ruled by kings when Meiteis, the majority ethnic group in the state, used to gift a fair share of their agricultural products to their ruler as a token of respect.

“In ancient times people of a locality used to share the burden of the one who organized the social function. This practice gas now been extended to elections. It is a collective effort for community tradition,” said a Congress leader. It is a tradition in which an individual offers according to his might for the person whom he respects and shares his burden of organising a social program.

‘Athenpot Thinba’ is specially held during a flag hoisting event by the local MLAs and MPs where they interact with the people of their constituencies. In each constituency at least two to three such ceremonies are held by each political party to connect with the electorate.

Apart from being organised in the house of the candidate, the ceremony is also organized in the residences of their supporters and ‘Athenpot Thinba’ processions are common near the houses of the candidates and political leaders in Imphal.

-PTI