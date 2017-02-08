ATRPF Strike Paralyses Normal Life in Tripura

Opposing the amendment move of Citizenship Act by the Central government, All Tripura Indigenous Regional Parties Forum (ATRPF)—consists of three major tribal organisations- IPFT, INPT and NCT has called a general dawn to dusk strike in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area on Wednesday.

Even after opposition from ruling CPI-M and BJP, the strike has completely paralysed life in Autonomous district council (ADC). The trains to and from Agartala and vehicular movement on National Highway and other district roads have been cancelled due to the strike. The schools, colleges and other public offices have remained been closed due to the strike. The shops and markets in ADC areas were also closed.

“The reason of the strike was injected to the emotion of the common tribals that the amendment of Citizenship Act will tell upon the existence of the tribal in Tripura,” said a veteran politician Tapas De, adding, “The majority tribal population became minority after liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971 following influx of a huge number of non-tribals in the state. They are apprehended the amendment of Citizenship Act will further marginalise tribal.”

However, according to police, there was no report of any untoward incident anywhere in the state. The demonstrators have been peacefully picketing in busy places and soliciting public support including from the non-tribals in favour of their demand.

Opposing the strike, Chief Executive Member of ADC Radha Charan Debbarma alleged this strike is politically motivated and provocative. “In the name of opposing the amendment of Citizenship Bill, the leaders of the forum have been trying to form an alliance with BJP in next assembly poll scheduled in early next year.”

“We the Leftists too are against of amendment of Citizenship Bill that had been proposed by the Central Government. But calling strike in Tripura will have no affect rather demonstrating in Delhi and pursuing with the central government could help them to succeed. The strike will encourage divisive forces without serving actual purpose,” suggested Debbarma.

Forum leader and veteran politician Bijoy Hrangkhwal noted that tribal of Tripura has been suffering because of anti-tribal policies of the left front government. “The forum will continue its fight for protection of tribal rights till end,” Hrangkhwal added.