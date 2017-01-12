Fri, 13 Jan 2017

Bangalore Police Arrests 3 for Attack on Mizo Youth

Bangalore Police Arrests 3 for Attack on Mizo Youth
January 12
13:49 2017
Three persons have been arrested including an 80 year-old for assaulting a 23-year -old youth from Mizoram on December 26 in bangalore. The three were arrested by the Banaswadi police after the by the North East Association presented to the police a video taken on a neighbour’s mobile phone .

The video grab shows former chief security officer of ITC Clifford Wilson (80), his son Carlton Wilson (56) and daughter-in-law Lynn Wilson (54), attacking the Mizo youth with an iron rod and threatening him with dire consequences in the Akkayamma layout. The youth, identified as Jerry, works as a hairdresser in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light after he called the NE helpline and narrated the ordeal. The trio have been charged with assault and criminal intimidation, and remanded in judicial custody. The three have confessed that Jerry had accused them of damaging his bike and abused them, following which they attacked him. The police have summoned Jerry to record his statement.

According to Reena Ralta, North East Association Coordinator, the 23-year-old youth and his friends had been facing harassment ever since Jerry moved into a house in the neighbourhood. Ralta also expressed concern over the attacks on people from the Northeast. However, the police downplayed the incident saying the accused and the victim had entered into a “verbal duel” over parking the motorcycle and the incident had “turned ugly.”

