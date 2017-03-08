Wed, 08 Mar 2017

Bangladesh Team in Tripura to Study Fiscal Management

March 08
16:25 2017
A 30-member team of Bangladeshi government officials arrived in Agartala on Wednesday to study the fiscal management of Tripura government, an official said.

A Tripura Finance Department official said the team that includes four women officials, during their 4-day tour in the Left-ruled state, would meet senior officials of the state.

They will take lessons on fiscal management, functioning of treasury, recruitment rules and procedure, preparation and execution of budget, the official added.

Before leaving for Dhaka, the officials headed by Jalal Ahmed, additional secretary of the Bangladesh Finance Ministry, would visit some border areas of Tripura, which shares 856 km border with Bangladesh.

-IANS

