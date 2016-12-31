Bangladesh to Work with India for Sharing Prosperity of Asian Sub-Continent

Former external affairs minister of Bangaldesh and incumbent chairperson of parliamentary Board of foreign affairs Dr Dipu Moni disclosed that Bangladesh would work together with India for shared prosperity of the sub-continent.

Addressing a gathering of 45th Bangladesh Vijay Diwas at Agartala on Friday evening she said, “Both the neighbours are committed to fight in combating the menace of terrorism and armed separatists and Bangladesh would fight at the extent to make sure religious fundamentalism couldn’t sustain in the sub-continent.”

Dr Moni added two neighbouring nation have a shared history of cooperation and coexistence since the inception of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation. “India and Bangladesh have a history of successfully working in combating armed insurgents of different states of Northeast India during the last few years.”

“Dhaka has repeatedly proved its point on tough stand against harbouring Northeast insurgents by arresting and extraditing senior rebel leaders of different NE insurgent outfits including ULFA’s Anup Chetia, Arabinda Rajkhowa, Shashadhar Choudhury, Chitraban Hazarika, ATTF’s Ranjit Debbarma, NLFT’s Biswamohan Debbarma,” Moni informed.

She invoked examples of the peaceful resolution of international water boundary between the two nations, successful land swap agreement, agreement for power trading through the OTPC powered thermal power plant at Palatana among other shared successes and said that Dhaka expected further achievements in the days to come.

Drawing reference from the recent incidents of attacks on religious minorities in different parts of Bangladesh, Moni stated that her government is active as always to check any incident that might pose a potent threat to the safety and security of India.

“People in our country don’t have any more starvation-induced deaths; people don’t have to stay bare-body, our children are covered under institutional education and the state is now offering free medication on as many as thirty diseases apart from providing quality healthcare facilities to everybody.”

She further mentioned the contribution of Tripura in the Liberation War of Bangladesh and said that the Liberation wouldn’t be possible, hadn’t a state of 14 lakh people welcomed 17 lakh refugees.