Bangladeshi Hindus Have Security, But have Feeling of Insecurity: Roy

The Hindu minority in Bangladesh is safe still have a feeling of insecurity this was state by Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. “Bangladesh government has taken steps to provide security to the minority Hindus, but unfortunately the Hindus have a feeling of insecurity and uncertainty about their future,” said Roy.

He added that the Bangladesh government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed an international tribunal to punish the slaughterers who have killed thousands of people. “During the partition of the country in 1947, (the then) East Pakistan had 29 per cent Hindu, but now it has reduced to 8 to 9 per cent,” the governor mentioned.

The discussion was arranged in connection of publication of Roy’s book – “Ja Chhilo Amar Desh” (What was my country) a tale of exodus of minorities from what is now Bangladesh. Roy, who elaborated how several massacres were taken place in erstwhile East Pakistan and acts of Pakistani Army and the then rulers, said that many people know about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in India but many people do not know about the more heinous massacre in Chuknagar (under Khulna district in Bangladesh).

“In the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919 around 1,500 people were killed but in Chuknagar massacre, the Pakistani Army and its associate Razakars butchered 10,000 unarmed Hindus by bullets, bayonets and stampede on May 20, 1971,” he asserted, adding, “Chuknagar massacre is one instance. In many places in the then East Pakistan several massacre took place and during Bangladesh liberation war such brutal mass carnage took an ugly turn.”

“The mass atrocities were begun on Hindus in Noakhali in previous East Pakistan in 1946. With the active participation of Pakistani rulers, the atrocities and massacres on Hindus turned barbaric in 1950, 1964 and 1971. Besides massacre, mass looting, rape and killings forced over one crore Hindus to take shelter in India and lived with heavy poverty and deprivation,” he further noted.