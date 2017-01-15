Sun, 15 Jan 2017

Barkha Dutt Resigns from NDTV

Barkha Dutt Resigns from NDTV
January 15
2017
Well-known senior TV journalist Barkha Dutt on Sunday decided to quit NDTV after 21 years of service to explore “new opportunities”.

“It’s been a super ride at NDTV but new beginning in 2017. I shall be moving on from NDTV to explore new opportunities and my own ventures,” she wrote on Twitter.

Dutt, who was working as a Consulting Editor at NDTV, went on to add that she was “hugely excited to start New Year on a new slate, diversify my interests and build my own independent projects”.

“In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures,” NDTV said in a statement.

-IANS

Barkha Dutt
