Best Places to Enjoy Lebanese Cuisine in Delhi/ NCR

Did you know that Mediterranean cuisine is one of the healthiest diets in the world? Lebanese food is an internal component of Mediterranean food and typically includes fresh produce like fruits, vegetables, seafood and a generous dose of Olive oil. So, if you have been craving to dine out lately, but worried about the calories you will pack-in, we recommend you to pick up from the following list of Lebanese restaurants in Delhi /NCR. Just book a table in advance at restaurants in Delhi from Clicktable to enjoy a sumptuous, guilt-free meal.

Zerruco, The Ashok, Chanakyapuri

Image Credit: Zerruco, the Ashok Facebook Page

Zerruco, Kitchen & Bar at the Ashok Hotel, Chanakyapuri is a fine dining restaurant that offers the most lavish and tasteful Lebanese spread. The Couscous Salad mixed with Lebanese pickle, couscous, and olive oil is a must to order dish of the restaurant. Follow this with Chef Special Veg Mezze Platter or the non-veg Mezze Platter. Smoked Lamb Liver served with Hummus & Pita Bread is yet another signature dish of the restaurant, meat lovers should try out.

The Cellar Selection that includes a premium range of White Wine, Rose Wine, and Red Wines will impress every soul that like to indulge in an elegant dining experience every once a while.

Lodi, The Garden Restaurant

Image Credit: Facebook Page, Lodi, The Garden Restaurant

This Garden Restaurant boasting a lively, subtle outdoor décor is a must visit for wholesome Lebanese food. Offering excellent food spread that includes exotic entrees –mezze falafel, baba ghanoush, couscous salads and a range of garden salads with ingredients like sundried tomatoes, parmesan cheese topped with exotic dressings will take you on a festival of taste. If you love cheese, order the cheese platter with a Glass of Red Wine, a perfect starter for those who adore fine dining.

Zizo, Connaught Place

Image Credit: Google.com (By Owner)

Zizo is a sweet little restaurant with bright décor and fun seating arrangement dedicated to Lebanese & Mediterranean food. Try the mouth-watering lamb kebab rolls, falafel wraps and chicken taouk. The restaurant also offers an assortment of hot Mezze & Starters, Lebanese salads, freshly baked Manoushe and much more.

Geoffrey’s, Sector 18, Noida

Photo Credit – Facebook Geoffrey’s, Noida

Give your “Evening a lift” at Geoffrey’s Noida with great food and ambiance. An ideal place to catch up with friends or colleagues in the evening, the restaurant offers an impressive Lebanese spread. The Mezze Platter that includes cold & hot mezze served with Pita bread, and Arabian Salad is a complete meal that will satiate your hunger in a healthy way. Herb Roast Chicken and Steam Fish in a Bag are yet other dishes that you should not miss to order. A healthy salad accompanied by a glass of chardonnay is a meal worth savoring.

S Bar, Greater Kailash I

Photo Credit – Facebook Page S Bar & Restaurant

S Bar or otherwise known as Shalom serves the best Lebanese spread in town. Whether it’s the Fattoush salads tossed with finest ingredients and herbs or the Hummus with Lamb, a delightful main course dish will ignite your senses to the core. In addition to that, the restaurant is also known to host the best Sufi Night in the NCR region. Soul-searching music and lips smacking food, what better one can ask for one a day of eating out?

FLYP @ MTV Café, CP

Image Credit: Google.com (By Owner)

FLYP@ MTV Café offers Lebanese food with an Indian twist. Try the Carrot hummus, Peeta Paratha Ko, a signature dish of the restaurant that serves soya or lamb keema stuffed inside pita paratha along with aachari olives. Chicken Tikka Shawarma in Pita Pocket is yet another culinary delight that offers two distinct tastes. A place to enjoy various cuisines that include Turmeric Latte, head to FLYP@ MTV Café to discover unique and interesting taste.

FOA, Sohna Road, Gurgaon

Image Credit: Zoviti.com

FOA, located on Sohna Road encapsulates the Flavors of Arabia in every sense of its word. Right from starters that include signature Lebanese side dishes like Hummus, Moutabel served with Kebabs will leave you wanting for more. Zahar Maqila, crispy fried vegetables tossed with parsley and olive oil is a must to order vegetarian dish. Dishes like Hummos Bi’l- Laham or Sheesh Kebab Lamb are the most authentic tasting Arabic/Lebanese dish you will get to taste at this restaurant.

Tamasha, Connaught Place

Image Credit: Google.com (By Owner)

This rooftop restaurant, located in the center of Delhi also offer a fantastic Lebanese spread. The Truffle Marinated Feta Salad, Lamb Kebabs, pita wraps, etc. stands out amongst the restaurant’s multi-cuisine menu. For a night of fun vibe amidst great food, ambiance, and company, Tamasha is a highly-recommended restaurant to visit. Thanks to the central location of the restaurant, the place is always swarming with people. So, to avoid last minute hiccups, book table in advance from Clicktable, the online platform where diners and food lovers can discover new party dens as well as avail amazing discounts and offers on meals.

Laidback Café, GK I

Image Source: Clicktable.com

Right from the décor, lighting and culinary spread, everything about this restaurant spells impressive. Unmatched to its name, Laidback Café isn’t laidback at all when it comes to the restaurant’s service and offering. The sheesh kebab platter, grilled fish, chelo kebab (minced lamb kebab marinated with saffron and spices), crispy lamb, in fact, every dish offered by the restaurant has a signature taste that will brick you back to this dining paradise time and again.

Cafe Meraki, Defence Colony

Known for excellent service, this quaint little restaurant located in the poshest area of Delhi is a fine dining haven for those looking for finest cuisines of the world including the majestic Mediterranean. The restaurant serves the best cocktails and an assortment of hookah/sheesha. Order the Mezze Platter, Pita Pockets, and Lamb Kebabs from its menu to experience the most authentic taste of Lebanese food.