BHEL Commissions 250 MW Unit in Assam

In a bid to solve the power problem of the state, state run power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has commissioned a 250 MW unit at the upcoming Bongaigaon thermal power station in Assam.

“BHEL is executing the main plant package contract for setting up three coal-fired units of 250 MW each at Bongaigaon TPS of NTPC,” said a official of BHEL in a statemen, adding, “Significantly, this is the highest rating coal-based power plant in the Northeast region.”

The statement further added that the first unit of the power plant was commissioned earlier by BHEL and is presently operational, while the third and final unit is in advanced stage of commissioning.

Bongaigaon power plant is located at Salakati near Bongaigaon in Kokrajhar district of Assam. This project has been set up after demolishing an old 4×60 MW power station of Assam State Electricity Board.

In Assam, BHEL is also executing a gas-based combined cycle power project of 98.4 MW at Namrup.