Bihar Police Arrests BSSC Chairman for Leak in Exam Papers

The chairman of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Sudhir Kumar, has been arrested by the special investigation team following up the leak of question papers for an examination to recruit clerical-grade staff.

“SIT has arrested BSSC chairman Sudhir Kumar and four others, including his kin, in connection with the paper leak matter,” Patna Zonal Inspector General of Police N.H. Khan told PTI.

”The SIT has arrested Kumar on the basis of concrete evidence of his role in the entire matter of paper leak,” Khan said.

Kumar, a 1987 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, was arrested late on Thursday night from Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. Of the four arrested along with Kumar, two are his nephews.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ordered the cancellation of the February 5 BSSC examination three days after it was held, following a preliminary report filed by state police chief P.K. Thakur and the recommendation of the state’s top bureaucrat, Anjani Kumar Singh.

Question papers of the examination had become available online before the start of the examination. Some candidates are said to have paid Rs 7-8 lakh for the question papers before the leak went online.

The SIT, headed by Patna’s senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj, had earlier arrested the commission’s secretary, Parmeshwar Ram, and one staff member. Ram was arrested after the SIT took him into custody on February 8 and grilled him.

Kumar’s arrest has upset the IAS Officers’ Association, which wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the case to ensure a fair probe.

The aAssociation said in a statement that the arrest is completely unwarranted and demanded Kumar’s immediate release. It said Kumar is an honest and sincere officer and was cooperating in the investigation.

”Sudhir Kumar has all along been cooperating with the investigation and, therefore, the arrest is absolutely unwarranted. The Association strongly demands that this matter be transferred to the CBI forthwith in the interest of justice, independence and fair play,” the association’s Bihar branch secretary Vivek Singh said.

The association said it has “decided to bear all legal and other expenses” of Kumar.

The association’s treasurer, Dipak Kumar Singh, said the SIT had apprised them of the sequence of events leading to the late-night arrest of the officer.

The association met Chief Secretary Singh to press its case for the release of Kumar.

PTI