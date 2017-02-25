Bikni Round of Miss Mizoram Draws Criticism

The bikini round of Miss Mizoram contest has raised a tremendous controversy in the christian-dominated society with the apex women body demanding on the organisers to remove photos of the contestants with revealing bikni suit from social networking sites.

Since the bikini round was telecast by Zonet cable TV it created a debate on social media, some are supporting while others are vehemently opposing it.

Photos of the 16 contestants wearing skimpy bikinis were subsequently posted on the Miss Mizoram official Facebook page as well as Instagram. Some even termed the bikini round as un-Christian and a threat to public morality.

The Mizoram Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the state women’s apex body, criticised the bikini round in which the contestants were shown in revealing swimsuits in such a way that the entire public, including children can see them.

“Such extreme exposure of women’s body is demeaning to the entire womenfolk, un-Christian and against our culture,” said MHIP. The organisation further demanded the organisers to remove photos and videos of the bikini round from social media and stop telecasting.

The MHIP, however, made it clear that it is not against the beauty pageant. “Can beauty pageant not be organised with modest dresses and our beautiful traditional dresses?” stated Saipuii, general secretary of MHIP.

Meanwhile, organisers have also said that as bikini round is part and parcel of every beauty pageant in national level and international level, we have to include it because we are trying to promote our contestants in national level contests.

In support of this, Irene Lalruatkimi, assistant professor in Mizoram University’s Journalism and Mass Communication department, said, “Bikini round is a must in a beauty pageant. But the organisers should make sure that the photos are censored before showing them to public, in view of our conservative Christian society. The time of showing on television should also be taken into consideration. It should have been shown late night, instead of primetime.”