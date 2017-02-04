Sun, 05 Feb 2017

BJP Announces Names of 27 More Candidates for Manipur Election

February 04
21:06 2017
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP on Saturday announced the names of 27 more candidates for the Manipur Assembly election to be held next month.

Earlier, the BJP had announced the names of 31 candidates for the state assembly election. With the announcement the party had announced the names of 58 candidates in the 60-member Assembly according to a press release issued by Jagat Prakash Nadda, secretary CEC of the BJP.

Two women candidates are in the list of the 27 candidates announced today. The names of the candidates for the other two seats Bishnupur and Lamshang will be announced soon. Assembly elections in Manipur would be held in two phases on March four and March 8.

Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh has headed a Congress government for the last 15 years and the saffron party has been making concerted bid to capture power in the state for the first time. The names of the candidates are Th Mohindro Singh (Khundrakpam seat), Indra Jeet Singh (Kshetrigao), W Jyotin (Thsngmeiband), Dr Dwijamani (Uripok), Y Khemchan (Singjamei), Kh Dingko (Sekmai), Subhaschandra (Naoriya Pakhanglakpa).

Rameshwar would be the BJP candidate for Kakching seat, Th Ranbir (Jiribam), S S Olis (Chandel), Yanglet Haokip (Tengnoupal), Somi Awungshi (Phungyar), Somatai Shaiza Sword Vashum (Chingai), Paojalet Touthang (Saikul), R Yuh Jonathan Tao (Karong), Woba Joram (Mao), Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpoki), Haokholet Kipgen (Ssitu), Samuel Jendai (Tamenglon), Adim Pamei (Nungba), Dr L Fimate (Tipaikukh), Vungzagin Valte (Thanlon), TT Haokip (Henglep), V Hangkhanlian (Churachandpur), Paokholal Haokip (Saikot) and Chinlungthang Zou. (Singhat).

-PTI

