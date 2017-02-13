BJP Confident of Forming Government in Manipur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will definitely form next ministry in Manipur; this was stated by Union Human Resource Development Minister and BJP Manipur in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

Further showing his confidence of winning the upcoming polls, Javadekar said, “BJP government will send the corrupt elements to prison.” Javadekar was speaking at a political party meeting at the residence of Thounaojam Chaoba, the convener of the BJP Election Committee at Utlou in Bishnupur district of the state.

Echoing Javadekar, Chaoba asserted, “When the election results will be out, BJP shall win majority. Once we form the government, all scams, including cash for jobs shall be looked into and all guilty persons right from the Chief Minister will be sent to prison.” Chaoba added the root cause of all the corruption in the state is the Congress.

Meanwhile, Okram Surjakumar, son of the Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, also on Monday formally launched his first-ever election campaign by hoisting the Congress flag in the Kangabok constituency. His mother, Okram Landhoni, a sitting legislator vacated the seat for her son.

“I am indebted to all of you for the massive support. I have no words to express my gratitude,” Okram Surjakumar stated after launching the election campaign.

Notably, Manipur is going to elect a new 60-member assembly in two phases on March 4 and 8. Elections result will be out on March 11.