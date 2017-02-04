BJP Demands Resignation of Meghalaya CM

The Meghalaya unit of the BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mukul Sangma following the Supreme Court vindicating the stand of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member, P N Syiem, who still continues to hold the post of as member of the assembly and the autonomous district council. “The chief minister wants to do away with the district council since he feels that only the legislators would be enough (to run the state),” state BJP general secretary David Kharsati told reporters. “It is high time people should know that this man (Mukul Sangma) wants to do away with the district council,” Mr Kharsati said, while asking the Chief Minister “not to play with the state or take people “for a ride”.”

Last month, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the full Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya on the dual posts issue concerning legislators, who are also members of the autonomous district councils. In fact, seven legislators who were holding the dual post of MLA and MDC H D R Lyngdoh (Nongspung- Sohiong), Sanbor Shullai (Laban-Mawprem), Ardent Basaiawmoit (Nongkrem), K.P. Pangniang (Rambrai-Jyrngam), Metbah Lyngdoh (Mairang-Nongkhlaw) and Brolding Nongsiej (Mawthadraishan), Stephanson Mukhim (JHADC) had resigned from their MDC post after the State Assembly passed the Prevention of Disqualification (Members of Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya) (Amendment) Act, 2015, which sought to end holding of dual posts by MLAs, last year. However, the KHADC CEM stuck to his guns and refused to resign from either post. The State Government then filed a petition to the court on November 28 last year against Mr Syiem. Mr Kharsati said the Bill which was passed in the Assembly was “defeated” in the Apex Court.

“Since the Supreme Court had stated that the post of MDC was not an office of profit, the Bill now stands “null and void.” Practically and naturally we can contest both the elections (MLA & MDC),” he said. He said if a BJP candidate wins the 2018 election he will also contest the 2019 district council elections. Meanwhile, the BJP had a word of praise for suspended Congress legislator from Mawsynram, Pynshngain N Syiem. “Pynshngain Syiem is a real legislator and we should thank his boldness for doing what he did,” Kharsati said.

The BJP also said that felt bad for those MDCs who resigned The BJP also criticised the state government for holding the by-elections to six district councils seats in Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and one in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC). “An amount of Rs 2.2 crore was spent for the by-election and this was not the personal money of Mukul Sangma but it was debited from the state exchequer,” Mr Kharsati said. The BJP leader questioned why the Chief Minister had to pass such a Bill. “Mukul Sangma under what plan he brought the Bill and passed it in the Assembly,” Mr Kharsati said.

-UNI