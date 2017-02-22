Wed, 22 Feb 2017

BJP Running Centre in Nexus with RSS, VHP, Corporates: Tripura CM

February 22
17:44 2017
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is running the central government in nexus with the RSS, VHP and corporate bodies, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said on Wednesday.

“The BJP-led central government is functioning in nexus with the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and corporate bodies. There is no connect between the government’s promises and actions,” he said.

Participating in a debate of the Governor’s speech in the state assembly, Sarkar said that due to demonetisation of high value currencies, the country’s GDP would be reduced by 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent, leading to a loss of Rs 150,000 crore.

“Cashless transactions have been unsuccessful worldwide. Over 40 per cent less business was actually done in small, medium and large scale sectors due to demonetisation. An authoritarian governance has been functioning at the Centre,” said Sarkar, also a politburo member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

He said that according to statistics tabled in Parliament, the death of farmers increased by 34 per cent while as per report of the labour bureau of India there are 22 to 23 crore unemployed people seeking jobs in the country. “After the surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, terrorism increased in Jammu and Kashmir and a large number of Indian soldiers become martyred,” the Tripura Chief Minister added.

-IANS

