BJP Starts Civil Disobedience Stir in Tripura

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organised a civil disobedience movement in Left-ruled Tripura, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of the party’s village committee member last year. Police said that around 17,500 party members and supporters were arrested for breaking the cordon of the security forces at 62 places across the state. At least five BJP members sustained minor injuries during the scuffle with security forces.

State BJP President Biplab Kumar Deb said that if the Left Front government does not recommend a CBI inquiry into the killing to the central government, the party would launch a massive non-cooperation movement. Police said that Chanmohan Tripura, a local BJP tribal leader, was murdered by a man on December 26 in Gandachara area in Tripura.

Police immediately arrested the accused. Deb, along with other state party leaders, led the civil disobedience movement and was later arrested. He claimed that over 50,000 people took part in the agitation.

“There is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. Development has come to a standstill. Central funds on various projects are being misused,” Deb told reporters before being arrested by the police. He said that a protest rally would also be held here on March 10 which central ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar are likely to address.

-IANS