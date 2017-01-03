BJP Summons Its Lone MLA in Manipur

The BJP has summoned its lone MLA in Manipur along with other leaders of its state wing to apprise the party leadership about the tension in the northeastern state.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party sources, MLA T. Biswajit Singh and other party leaders have been told to meet the top party leaders on Wednesday at the party headquarters. Manipur is simmering due to an economic blockade called by the Nagas under the banner of UNC in Manipur. NH-37 and NH-2 have been badly affected due to the blockade.

Though the blockade started on November 1 when the state government was planning to create new districts bifurcating existing Naga dominated districts, it intensified after the government ignored the agitation and went ahead to declare Jirbam as a full fledged district.

The state government also created new districts of Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin. According to the UNC — apex representative of Nagas living in Manipur — the creation of new districts out of Naga territory without their consent is a deliberate act to suppress the rights of the Nagas in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, along with his 49 Congress MLAs reached Delhi on Tuesday to meet President Pranab Mukherjee over the prevailing tension in Manipur.

The Union Home Ministry has also submitted a detailed report on Manipur to the Election Commission, mentioning the untoward incidents before the state assembly elections, due in February.

