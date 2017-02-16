Blast Rips Through Sufi Shrine in Pakistan, 30 Dead

A powerful blast ripped through Lal Shehbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan town of Pakistan’s Sindh province on Thursday, killing at least 30 people, including women, and injuring over 100 others.

Taluka Hospital Medical Superintendent Moinuddin Siddiqui confirmed to Dawn that at least 30 bodies were brought to the hospital. The explosion took place at the spot where the “Dhamaal” Sufi ritual was being performed within the premises of the shrine.

A stampede followed the blast in the premises of the shrine where a large number of devotee, including women and children, were present. Rescuers shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. At Taluka Hospital alone, more than 100 injured were admitted.

Contingents of police reached the shrine that is situated slightly off the Super Highway in Dadu district of Sindh. Hundreds of people gather at the Sufi saint’s shrine every Thursday for religious rituals. Police chief Jamshoro Tariq Wilayat told Dawn that initial reports suggested it was a suicide bombing in the area reserved for women in the shrine.

“It seems to be a suicide bombing according to initial information provided by Sehwan police to me and I am on way to Sehwan,” Wilayat said.

-IANS