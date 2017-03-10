Bodos Threaten Economic Blockade in Assam

Bodos on Friday staged an indefinite hunger strike in Kokrajhar as part of their agitation to demand a separate state. The hunger strike is led by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Progressive) and the People Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM).

According to the agitators if their issue continues to remain unresolved despite the hunger strike, then the groups will be compelled to declare hours of road and rail blockades starting next month. “They have also warned of economic blockades on the lines of the Manipur economic blockade.”

As part of the agitation, over 2,000 people participated in the hunger strike in Kokrajhar and other parts of the Bodo Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), which also includes Chirang, Baksha and Udalguri.

The organisations said they will hold the protest in several other parts of the country as well. “The problem would not get resolved till the central government creates Bodoland—a promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to seek the Bodos’ support,” said ABSU president Pramod Bodo.

They further have appealed to the government to immediately solve the political issue of Bodoland. “We appeal to the government to immediately come forward with a pragmatic policy decision on the Bodoland issue and political rights of the Bodos in Assam, through the appropriate political level talks in the presence of the Home Minister of India.”

Meanwhile, Assam DGP said, “Things are under control. We have taken every measure across the state to ensure that the community does not turn violent as part of the agitation.” Earlier, the ABSU delegation met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding the same.