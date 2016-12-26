Border Bonhomie—Assam-Naga Villages Shows the Way

The trouble-torn Naga villages along the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat and Golaghat districts celebrated Christmas peacefully on Sunday. Offering prayers for peace and unity, Naga Christians organized various programmes in churches in which hundreds of Assamese people participated as well.

In Jorhat district, Naga villages situated in the Mariani and Titabor areas kicked off their Christmas celebrations on Christmas Eve. Villages like Garali Dholi, Madhapur, Bandar Chaliha, Medeluajan, Mithihi Basti, Gorajan, Sildubi, Balijan, Rajabari, Nogabat Christian Gaon, Borgaon, Nahorphulia, Akub, Lungidung, Lungsiri and Changpa celebrated the day with great fervour.

Assam and Nagaland share a troubled history, with conflict over territory going back to 1963, when Nagaland was carved out of Assam’s Naga Hills district. Nagaland has since demanded that certain areas in the state that historically belong to it be restored, while Assam has held that it will adhere to borders that have been set constitutionally. Christmas, however, saw the communities coming together in the festive spirit.

A Naga person in Mariani said, “Christmas is celebrated with much fanfare and enthusiasm in the bordering areas in the district. We have invited our Assamese friends. They have participated in our celebrations since Saturday evening. It is a regular practice of our bordering people to exchange culture, customs and rituals during festive seasons.”

In Golaghat district, Naga villages in the Merapani and Sarupathar areas like foothills, Mikirang, Seed farm, Runi, Pangtung, Chereka, Hayan, Lifi, Changthung and Bhandari celebrated Christmas in the traditional manner.

Pabitra Das, an Assamese resident at Merapani said, “We have visited the Naga-dominated areas along the border on the occasion of Christmas. Our Naga friends invited us to participate in their festival every year and we always visit their churches and the residents.”