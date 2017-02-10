Fri, 10 Feb 2017

Bru Repatriation Uncertain Again

February 10
16:20 2017
Uncertainty looming large again over the repatriation of over 30 thousand Reang refugees came from Mizoram 20 years ago and staying in six refugee camps in north Tripura district.

This occurred with the submission of a new set of demand by the refugee leaders that include allotment of five hector of land and one government job to each family. The date line for beginning of return of the refugees was set to February 15 in a tripartite meeting held earlier.

According to a local official said, “The demand raised by the refugee leaders is unrealistic as no government can meet such a demand. A recent stand taken by the Mizoram government has further complicated the matter.”

The Mizoram government has recently decided to make a revise estimate of expenditure to be incurred for implementing the repatriation process. They said it became necessary in view of increase in prices of commodities.

The Reang leaders also expressed concern over adequate security of the refugees after repatriation which the Mizoram government has declined.

