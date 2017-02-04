Sat, 04 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

BSF Jawan Goes Missing in Mizoram

BSF Jawan Goes Missing in Mizoram
February 04
21:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A BSF jawan serving at a Border Out Post (BoP) along the international border has gone missing while on his way back from his home in Mizoram. “The jawan was returning from his home and gone missing from Jalandhar after he made last call to his home,” a senior BSF officer said.

The jawan has been identified as Constable Malsawkima of 97 battalion and was serving at BoP Pansar in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. His family called the authorities of his unit but were told that he had not reported on duty, he said.

The matter was reported by Sub Inspector Antal Kumar to police post Marheen on February 2. Constable Malsawkima is aged 25, height of 5 feet 6 inch, colour wheatish, a resident of Pukdni District Lungle (Mizoram) has been missing since evening of February 1. SP, Kathua, Pawan Parihar said police has deputed a team to search for the missing jawan and there is no report of any missing weapon from the company.

-PTI

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.