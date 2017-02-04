BSF Jawan Goes Missing in Mizoram

A BSF jawan serving at a Border Out Post (BoP) along the international border has gone missing while on his way back from his home in Mizoram. “The jawan was returning from his home and gone missing from Jalandhar after he made last call to his home,” a senior BSF officer said.

The jawan has been identified as Constable Malsawkima of 97 battalion and was serving at BoP Pansar in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. His family called the authorities of his unit but were told that he had not reported on duty, he said.

The matter was reported by Sub Inspector Antal Kumar to police post Marheen on February 2. Constable Malsawkima is aged 25, height of 5 feet 6 inch, colour wheatish, a resident of Pukdni District Lungle (Mizoram) has been missing since evening of February 1. SP, Kathua, Pawan Parihar said police has deputed a team to search for the missing jawan and there is no report of any missing weapon from the company.

-PTI