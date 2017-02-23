Thu, 23 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

BSS Slams SEBA over Exam Fiasco

BSS Slams SEBA over Exam Fiasco
February 23
12:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the apex Bodo literary body has expressed serious concern on the fact that a large number of Bodo medium examinees would not be able to score good marks in the general mathematics paper in the ongoing HSLC examinations due to faulty language of the question paper.

“Board of Secondary Education, (SEBA) had set the question paper of general mathematics in faulty Bodo language which created confusion among examinees,” said BSS general secretary Kamalakanta Mushahary, adding, “As a result, a large number of examinees had to leave several questions unanswered.”

Mushahary further informed that BSS has received information and complaints that many examinees could not at all comprehend the language of the question paper, “This is nothing but an expose of SEBA’s sheer irresponsibility in conducting an important public examination like HSLC.”

“Will the SEBA take responsibility of examinees’ academic careers if they fail in General Mathematics?,” Mushahary asked.
Mushahary while questioning the claim of the Education minister said, “SEBA should either undergo major reforms or close its shutters instead of playing with the lives of lakhs of students.”

BSS demanded Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to find out and take action against those responsible within 10 days. “We are also waiting to see how seriously CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes up the issue.”

The organization has also come down heavily on Himanta Biswa Sarma for inordinate delay in distribution of free textbooks among students of Bodo medium schools.

“Nearly two months after starting of academic session in state schools, regular classes in Bodo medium schools are not being held due to non-availability of textbooks,” BSS GS added.

They also expressed doubts whether Dispur is at all serious about developing vernacular medium schools in the backdrop of mushrooming growth of private English medium schools in the state.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.