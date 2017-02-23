BSS Slams SEBA over Exam Fiasco

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha, the apex Bodo literary body has expressed serious concern on the fact that a large number of Bodo medium examinees would not be able to score good marks in the general mathematics paper in the ongoing HSLC examinations due to faulty language of the question paper.

“Board of Secondary Education, (SEBA) had set the question paper of general mathematics in faulty Bodo language which created confusion among examinees,” said BSS general secretary Kamalakanta Mushahary, adding, “As a result, a large number of examinees had to leave several questions unanswered.”

Mushahary further informed that BSS has received information and complaints that many examinees could not at all comprehend the language of the question paper, “This is nothing but an expose of SEBA’s sheer irresponsibility in conducting an important public examination like HSLC.”

“Will the SEBA take responsibility of examinees’ academic careers if they fail in General Mathematics?,” Mushahary asked.

Mushahary while questioning the claim of the Education minister said, “SEBA should either undergo major reforms or close its shutters instead of playing with the lives of lakhs of students.”

BSS demanded Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to find out and take action against those responsible within 10 days. “We are also waiting to see how seriously CM Sarbananda Sonowal takes up the issue.”

The organization has also come down heavily on Himanta Biswa Sarma for inordinate delay in distribution of free textbooks among students of Bodo medium schools.

“Nearly two months after starting of academic session in state schools, regular classes in Bodo medium schools are not being held due to non-availability of textbooks,” BSS GS added.

They also expressed doubts whether Dispur is at all serious about developing vernacular medium schools in the backdrop of mushrooming growth of private English medium schools in the state.