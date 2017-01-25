Wed, 25 Jan 2017

Burj Khalifa Lit up in Tricolour to Mark India’s Republic Day

January 25
21:59 2017
Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai, was lit up in the colours of the Indian National flag on Wednesday to celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day, a media report said.

The LED shows will be held on Wednesday and Thursday along with complimenting Dubai Fountain shows, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday. The Indian consulate in Dubai also has a flag-hoisting ceremony at the consulate premises by consul general Anurag Bhushan, followed by flag-hoisting at the Indian High School grounds in Oud Metha.

The ceremony at the school will include a march-past by the students. In the evening, a cultural programme titled Aaj Ki Shaam Desh Ke Naam will be hosted at the school grounds where the students will perform various folk dances and other activities. The programme, under the patronage of the consulate, will also present people a chance to try various India cuisines.

The lighting comes as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the guest of honour for India’s Republic Day on Thursday. He was ceremonially welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and held talks in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides inked a number of agreements.

-IANS

