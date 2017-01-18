Wed, 18 Jan 2017

Cabinet Clears Proposal for Listing 5 PSU General Insurers

January 18
The government has approved proposals for listing of five PSU general insurance companies through a combination of fresh issuance of shares or Offer for Sale, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday. The government holding in these companies will gradually come down to 75 per cent from 100 per cent, he added.

The five firms include four public sector general insurance companies — New India Assurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd and one reinsurance firm GIC.

The listing of PSU general insurance firms was announced in the 2016 Budget by the Finance Minister. There are 52 insurance companies operating in India, of which 24 are in life insurance business and 28 in general insurance.

-PTI

