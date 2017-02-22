Wed, 22 Feb 2017

Northeast Today

Cabinet Nod for Hydel Project in Nepal for Rs 5,700 Cr

Cabinet Nod for Hydel Project in Nepal for Rs 5,700 Cr
February 22
17:16 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A cabinet panel on Wednesday approved a 900 MW hydro-electric project to be set up in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal at a cost of Rs 5,723.72 crore.

“The Cabinet has approved today (Wednesday) an investment proposal for setting up the ARUN-3 hydro electric project in Nepal by SJVN Ltd,” Power Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

“ARUN-3 will generate 900 MW of hydro power,” he said. “The project is expected to achieve financial closure by September this year. The project will be implemented within five years,” he added.

The project is being implemented by a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-run Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), which is a joint venture between the Centre and Himachal Pradesh.

“SJVN Ltd. bagged the project through international competitive bidding,” a CCEA communique said. An MoU was signed between the Nepal government and SJVN for the project in March, 2008. The project is located in the Sankhuwasabha district of eastern Nepal.

-IANS

Tags
Hydel ProjectPiyush Goyal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

  • KSG-Chandigarh.jpg
  • classic-ias-academy.jpg
  • divya.jpg
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.