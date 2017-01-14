Campaign Against ‘Anti-Tribal Bills’ Completes 500 Days

A campaign to rise above the electoral politics was vocally echoed during the observation of the 500th day of the “tribal movement” in Manipur.

The ‘tribal movement’ against the three ‘anti tribal bills’ completed 500 days on Thursday, January 12. The movement for “tribal land, rights and identity” began with the simultaneous reactions against the passing of the three “infamous anti-tribal bills” by the Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 31, 2015.

To mark the occasion, the Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills (JAC-AATB) organized a ‘Mass Prayer’ programme at the Young Paite Association General Headquarters Hall, Hiangtam Lamka on January 12. Rev. Stephen Chinzathang, Executive Secretary, Zou Presbyterian Church Synod, welcomed the gathering and sought through prayer the Almighty’s guidance and presence in the program as well as the Movement.

The packed house observed a moment of silence as a tribute to the fallen ‘tribal martyrs’, followed by the JAC-AATB Chief Convenor, H. Mangchinkhup delivering a keynote address on the occasion. He stressed that the movement is a fight for tribal self-determination and protection of tribal ancestral lands, their rights and identity.

He made a heartfelt appeal to the gathering as well as viewers watching the event live on local TV cable networks in Lamka, the district headquarter, to rise above mere electoral politics and work together for the collective survival of the indigenous tribal peoples inhabiting present Manipur.

This was followed by a speech from G. Liana Vaiphei, President of Manipur Tribals Union Bengaluru as well as Zomi Youth Association Bengaluru Region, exhorting the tribal peoples to keep the flame of the Movement burning. Taking cues from Biblical events, the 500th Day Message was delivered by Rev. Dr. Sut Khan Thang, Executive Secretary, Chin Baptist Association.

This was followed by a mass prayer session led by leaders of the Tuailai 1434PRO, a movement initiated by a church-based youth group for uprooting corruption and building a righteous Christian society based on Proverbs 14:34.

