Can’t Introduce Sanskrit as Compulsory Subject: Himanta

Defying Assam cabinet’s decision to introduce Sanskrit as compulsory subject in state schools, state Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday clarified that Sanskrit cannot be introduced as a compulsory subject in state schools.

“Due to lack of infrastructure Sanskrit cannot be introduced as permanent subject in the state schools,” Sarma stated, adding, “There is a severe dearth of Sanskrit teachers. For the time being, Sanskrit can be taught only to students of classes VIII, IX and X in schools where they have teachers for the subject.”

Further the minister maintained that he was absent in the cabinet meeting on March 1, the day when the cabinet took decision to introduce Sanskrit as a compulsory subject upto class VIII along with computer education in the schools.

Sarma however disclosed that Assam government would make Assamese compulsory in private schools of the state up to Class VIII.

It is to be mentioned that at a when this decision of Assam government was widely welcomed by RSS and Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), All Assam Students Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and various other organization has vehemently opposed it.